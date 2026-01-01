ClickUp
Autoflow
Digital inspection checklists
Photo and video attachments
Multi-axle tire inspection templates
Quality control checklists
Calendar view for appointments
Online appointment booking widget
Bay throughput tracking
Recurring appointment automation
Real-time team chat
Customer text messaging
Assigned comments for approvals
Video meetings
Screen recording
Custom workflows and statuses
Task dependencies
Time tracking and reporting
Offline mode for field work
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
AI meeting notes
Custom dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Connected Search across apps
Free plan with unlimited users
No per-feature add-on fees