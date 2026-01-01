The #1 Autoflow Alternative

Autoflow schedules appointments. ClickUp runs the shop.

ClickUp unites inspections, scheduling, customer follow-ups, and team coordination in one workspace so auto shops eliminate tool sprawl and boost throughput.
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Run your shop without the sprawl

ClickUp vs Autoflow

Autoflow specializes in customer communication. ClickUp connects inspections, workflows, team chat, and reporting so you manage the entire operation in one place.

Autoflow

  • Separate tools for inspections, scheduling, and marketing
  • Monthly add-on fees for AI notes, reminders, and integrations
  • Limited workflow customization beyond auto repair templates
  • Requires shop management system integration for full functionality
  • Internet dependency for syncing and team workspaces

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards in one workspace
  • Custom Fields for inspection checklists and vehicle data
  • 100+ automations for follow-ups and reminders
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and internal Chat
  • Offline Mode for technicians working without connectivity
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why auto shops choose ClickUp over Autoflow

ClickUp consolidates inspection workflows, scheduling, customer follow-ups, and team coordination in one customizable workspace. Automate routine tasks, track quality control, and scale without add-on fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Autoflow

Inspection & Documentation
Digital inspection checklists
Photo and video attachments
Multi-axle tire inspection templates
Quality control checklists
Scheduling & Appointments
Calendar view for appointments
Online appointment booking widget
Bay throughput tracking
Recurring appointment automation
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time team chat
Customer text messaging
Assigned comments for approvals
Video meetings
Screen recording
Workflow & Operations
Custom workflows and statuses
Task dependencies
Time tracking and reporting
Offline mode for field work
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
AI meeting notes
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Timeline (Gantt) view
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
No per-feature add-on fees
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