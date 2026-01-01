The #1 Aurigo Masterworks Alternative

Capital planning software shouldn't require capital planning.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, timelines, and budgets so infrastructure teams deliver projects without enterprise complexity or per-seat costs.
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ClickUp vs Aurigo Masterworks

Masterworks locks essential features behind enterprise pricing. ClickUp gives every team member the tools they need to collaborate.

Aurigo Masterworks

  • Separate modules require additional subscriptions
  • Complex enterprise architecture with steep learning curve
  • Named user licensing increases costs as teams grow
  • Limited offline functionality for field teams
  • Designed primarily for government agencies and DOTs

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt) views and dependencies on all paid plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Custom Fields for budgets, progress, and compliance tracking
  • 100+ automations to streamline approval workflows
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Aurigo Masterworks?

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and reporting in one platform. Start free, scale affordably, and eliminate tool sprawl across capital programs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Aurigo Masterworks

Project Management & Planning
Timeline (Gantt) views for scheduling
Task dependencies and critical path
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for budgets and compliance
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image and video annotations
Flexible guest permissions for contractors
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for tasks and Docs
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Mobile & Offline Access
Offline Mode for field teams
Mobile app with full task management
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Affordable paid plans for growing teams
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