ClickUp
Aurigo Masterworks
Timeline (Gantt) views for scheduling
Task dependencies and critical path
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Fields for budgets and compliance
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for image and video annotations
Flexible guest permissions for contractors
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
AI writing assistant for tasks and Docs
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline Mode for field teams
Mobile app with full task management
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Affordable paid plans for growing teams