ClickUp
Atomicwork
Service request intake and tracking
AI-powered ticket deflection
Approval workflows and automations
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for routine work
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members