The #1 Atomicwork Alternative

Atomicwork automates tickets. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute strategy without switching between service desks and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Atomicwork

Atomicwork automates IT requests but can't manage the work that follows. ClickUp connects support to delivery.

Atomicwork

  • AI agent for IT service desk and ticket deflection
  • Limited project management beyond service requests
  • Requires integrations for task execution and delivery
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for advanced features
  • No native time tracking or workload planning

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheets
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations on affordable plans
  • Goals linked directly to tasks with auto-rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Atomicwork?

Atomicwork automates support tickets. ClickUp manages the entire workflow from request to delivery with tasks, docs, goals, and reporting in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Atomicwork

IT Service Management
Service request intake and tracking
AI-powered ticket deflection
Approval workflows and automations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for routine work
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals
Goals & Strategy Alignment
Goals linked to tasks with auto-rollup
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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