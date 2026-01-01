ClickUp
Atolio
AI-powered search across connected apps
Cross-application indexing
Subject matter expert identification
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
100+ automation triggers and actions
Native Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members