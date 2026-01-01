The #1 Atolio Alternative

Atolio searches. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and AI-powered search so teams execute faster without switching between search tools and work surfaces.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Atolio

Atolio finds information across apps. ClickUp brings tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals into one workspace so teams act on what they find.

Atolio

  • Search-only tool; no native task management or execution surfaces
  • Requires separate tools for tasks, Docs, and project tracking
  • No time tracking or workload planning capabilities
  • Limited to search and discovery; no project views or workflows
  • Private cloud deployment adds infrastructure complexity

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Atolio

ClickUp combines search, execution, and collaboration in one platform. Find information and act on it without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Atolio

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Cross-application indexing
Subject matter expert identification
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Goals & Strategy
Native Goals with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT