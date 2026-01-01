ClickUp
Atera
Ticketing and help desk
Custom ticket statuses and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions