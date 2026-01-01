The #1 Atera Alternative

Atera monitors IT. ClickUp manages all work.

ClickUp unites IT ticketing, project management, docs, and automations so teams resolve issues faster without juggling multiple tools.
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Built for teams that do more than monitor

ClickUp vs Atera

Atera excels at RMM and remote support. ClickUp handles IT operations, project delivery, and cross-functional collaboration in one workspace.

Atera

  • RMM and remote support focused; limited project management
  • AI Copilot and Network Discovery require paid add-ons
  • Primarily ticketing and monitoring views
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations
  • Per-technician pricing increases costs as teams grow

ClickUp

  • IT ticketing, project management, docs, and chat in one platform
  • 100+ automations for workflows without paid add-ons
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Why IT teams choose ClickUp over Atera

ClickUp delivers IT ticketing, project management, automations, and reporting in one workspace. Eliminate tool sprawl and reduce costs without sacrificing visibility.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Atera

IT Service Management
Ticketing and help desk
Custom ticket statuses and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Project Management & Collaboration
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Workspace & Account Management
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest permissions
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT