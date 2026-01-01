ClickUp
atBridges
AI writing assistance
AI search across connected apps
AI agents for workflow automation
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaborative Docs
Docs connected to tasks
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Workflow automations
Offline Mode
Users report dependency on internet for syncing collections and accessing team workspaces
Free Forever plan