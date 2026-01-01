The #1 Asta Powerproject Alternative

Asta Powerproject schedules. ClickUp delivers.

ClickUp unites Gantt scheduling, resource management, Docs, Chat, and Goals so construction teams plan and execute without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Built for teams that build

ClickUp vs Asta Powerproject

Stop paying for scheduling software that isolates planning from execution. ClickUp connects timelines to team collaboration.

Asta Powerproject

  • Gantt scheduling designed for construction workflows
  • Separate tools required for chat and documentation
  • Resource management without unified collaboration
  • Cost tracking isolated from team communication
  • Paid plans required for full feature access

ClickUp

  • Timeline (Gantt) view with dependencies and critical path
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Workload view balances resource allocation across projects
  • Custom Fields track budgets alongside schedules
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over Asta Powerproject

ClickUp combines scheduling, collaboration, and execution in one platform. Track timelines, manage resources, and keep field teams connected without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Asta Powerproject

Project Planning & Scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view with drag-and-drop
Task dependencies and critical path
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Resource & Cost Management
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields for budget tracking
Formula Fields for cost calculations
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team video meetings
Proofing for design and plan reviews
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app for field teams
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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