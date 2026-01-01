ClickUp
Asta Powerproject
Timeline (Gantt) view with drag-and-drop
Task dependencies and critical path
Recurring tasks for maintenance schedules
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields for budget tracking
Formula Fields for cost calculations
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps for team video meetings
Proofing for design and plan reviews
Mobile app for field teams
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members