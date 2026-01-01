The #1 Assignar Alternative

Assignar schedules crews. ClickUp runs the whole job.

Unite crew scheduling, time tracking, site documentation, and project delivery in one workspace so construction teams eliminate paper forms and save hours on payroll.
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Built for construction teams who need more than scheduling

ClickUp vs Assignar

Assignar handles crew calendars and timesheets. ClickUp connects scheduling to budgets, docs, and real-time field updates without switching tools.

Assignar

  • Drag-and-drop crew scheduling with qualification filters
  • Mobile time cards eliminate paper timesheets
  • Digital forms for compliance and site documentation
  • Equipment and subcontractor management
  • ERP and accounting integrations for payroll sync

ClickUp

  • Timeline, Workload, and Calendar views schedule crews across projects
  • Custom Fields track certifications, equipment, and compliance
  • Native time tracking syncs to tasks with payroll-ready reports
  • Digital Forms and Docs replace paper site diaries
  • Proofing annotates photos and PDFs with assigned action items
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over Assignar

Assignar schedules resources and tracks time. ClickUp connects field operations to project budgets, client communication, and delivery timelines in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Assignar

Scheduling & Resource Management
Visual crew scheduling (Timeline/Gantt, Calendar, Workload views)
Drag-and-drop crew assignments
Equipment scheduling and tracking
Qualification and certification tracking
Multi-project resource allocation
Time Tracking & Payroll
Mobile time tracking
Time tracking against specific tasks and projects
Timesheet approvals
Activity and break tracking
Payroll-ready time reports
Forms & Field Documentation
Customizable digital forms
Mobile form submission
Digital site diary
Photo and PDF annotation (Proofing)
Project Management & Collaboration
Task dependencies and critical path
Native Docs for project documentation
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for planning
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Integrations & Pricing
ERP and accounting integrations
Free plan with unlimited users
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