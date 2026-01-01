ClickUp
Assignar
Visual crew scheduling (Timeline/Gantt, Calendar, Workload views)
Drag-and-drop crew assignments
Equipment scheduling and tracking
Qualification and certification tracking
Multi-project resource allocation
Mobile time tracking
Time tracking against specific tasks and projects
Timesheet approvals
Activity and break tracking
Payroll-ready time reports
Customizable digital forms
Mobile form submission
Digital site diary
Photo and PDF annotation (Proofing)
Task dependencies and critical path
Native Docs for project documentation
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for planning
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
ERP and accounting integrations
Free plan with unlimited users