The #1 Ask-AI Alternative

Ask-AI answers questions. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams execute faster without hunting across disconnected tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work smarter, not scattered

ClickUp vs Ask-AI

Ask-AI surfaces answers from siloed systems. ClickUp connects knowledge to execution so teams ship work, not just find information.

Ask-AI

  • AI assistant for finding answers across tools
  • No native task management or project execution
  • Requires 100+ integrations to connect your tech stack
  • Limited workflow automation capabilities
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full functionality

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over Ask-AI

Ask-AI helps reps find information. ClickUp connects knowledge to tasks, goals, and delivery so teams execute faster with fewer tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Ask-AI

AI & Automation
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI writing assistant and task summarization
No-code AI agents for workflow automation
100+ workflow automations
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base with unified search
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT