ClickUp
Ask-AI
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI writing assistant and task summarization
No-code AI agents for workflow automation
100+ workflow automations
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base with unified search
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members