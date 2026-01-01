The #1 Articence Alternative

Articence automates surveys. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and automations so teams execute on feedback without switching between survey tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs Articence

Articence analyzes feedback. ClickUp connects insights to execution so teams ship improvements faster.

Articence

  • AI-powered survey analysis and sentiment detection
  • Unlimited surveys with advanced logic and piping
  • Real-time text analysis and opinion mining
  • Separate platform for feedback collection
  • Requires integration to connect insights to project work

ClickUp

  • Forms collect feedback and auto-create tasks with custom fields
  • Dashboards visualize response trends in real-time
  • Automations assign follow-ups based on feedback type
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Goals connect insights to delivery
  • 15+ views track progress from feedback to shipped feature
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Which platform connects feedback to execution?

Articence specializes in AI-powered surveys. ClickUp turns feedback into shipped work with tasks, automations, and real-time collaboration in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Articence

Survey & Feedback Management
Form builder with conditional logic
Unlimited surveys and responses
AI text analysis and sentiment detection
Custom branding and white-label surveys
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Real-time analytics and reporting
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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