ClickUp
Articence
Form builder with conditional logic
Unlimited surveys and responses
AI text analysis and sentiment detection
Custom branding and white-label surveys
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps for video meetings
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Real-time analytics and reporting
Free Forever plan with unlimited members