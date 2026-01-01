The #1 Aquant Alternative

Aquant diagnoses problems. ClickUp solves them.

ClickUp unites service tasks, knowledge docs, and team chat so field teams execute faster without switching between diagnostic tools and project trackers.
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ClickUp vs Aquant

Aquant focuses on AI diagnostics. ClickUp delivers the workspace where service operations actually happen.

Aquant

  • AI diagnostics platform requiring separate PM tools
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Limited offline capabilities for field work
  • Focused on recommendations, not execution
  • Requires integration with existing service systems

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with timesheet approvals
  • Offline Mode for field technicians without connectivity
  • Custom Fields for service metrics and SLA tracking
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why service teams choose ClickUp over Aquant

Aquant provides AI insights. ClickUp gives you the workspace to act on them with tasks, docs, time tracking, and collaboration built in.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Aquant

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom AI Agents (Autopilot)
Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Custom statuses and workflows
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for field work
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge capture and documentation
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Service benchmarking and analytics
Integrations
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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