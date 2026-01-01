ClickUp
Aquant
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom AI Agents (Autopilot)
Connected Search across apps
Task management with dependencies
Custom statuses and workflows
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Offline Mode for field work
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge capture and documentation
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with channels
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Service benchmarking and analytics
Native integrations
Free Forever plan