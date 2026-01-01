The #1 Aquaint Alternative

Aquaint tracks tasks. ClickUp runs operations.

ClickUp unifies tasks, docs, chat, and dashboards so hospitality teams manage compliance, issues, and multi-site operations without per-site fees or feature paywalls.
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Built for teams that need more than checklists

ClickUp vs Aquaint

Aquaint charges per site and locks features behind tiers. ClickUp gives you unlimited tasks, members, and collaboration on the Free plan.

Aquaint

  • Per-site pricing starting at £72/month
  • Limited views and reporting on Standard plan
  • Group Chat locked behind Premium tier (£96/site/month)
  • Automations only available on Enterprise plan
  • Custom reports require Enterprise pricing

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Custom Fields with formulas for compliance tracking
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams switch from Aquaint to ClickUp

ClickUp consolidates task management, compliance tracking, issue logging, and team communication in one platform. No per-site fees, no feature paywalls, and unlimited scalability from single locations to enterprise operations.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Aquaint

Task & Operations Management
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom task statuses
Task comments and attachments
Issue logging with photo attachments
Multi-assignee tasks
Views & Reporting
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Real-time performance dashboards
Custom reports
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Group Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assign comments as action items
Compliance & Custom Fields
Custom Fields for compliance tracking
Formula Fields for calculations
Temperature logging
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Project & Training Management
Project management tools
Training module
Pricing & Access
Free plan with unlimited members
Per-site pricing model
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT