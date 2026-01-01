ClickUp
Aquaint
Recurring tasks and checklists
Custom task statuses
Task comments and attachments
Issue logging with photo attachments
Multi-assignee tasks
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Table view (spreadsheet-style)
Real-time performance dashboards
Custom reports
Real-time Chat
Group Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assign comments as action items
Custom Fields for compliance tracking
Formula Fields for calculations
Temperature logging
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Project management tools
Training module
Free plan with unlimited members
Per-site pricing model
Offline Mode