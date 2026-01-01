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AptlyStar.ai
Custom statuses for agent development stages
Task dependencies for development workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for release planning
Recurring tasks for agent maintenance
Custom Fields for LLM metrics (speed, accuracy, cost)
Custom Dashboards with calculation cards
Formula Fields for automated calculations
Workload view for team capacity planning
Collaborative Docs for training documentation
Whiteboards for agent architecture planning
Connected Search across tasks, Docs, and apps
Real-time Chat for development teams
Assigned comments with @mentions
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
ClickUp Brain for AI assistance
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members