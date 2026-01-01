The #1 AptlyStar.ai Alternative

AptlyStar.ai builds chatbots. ClickUp builds teams.

ClickUp unites AI project management, task tracking, docs, and team collaboration so development teams ship agents faster without switching tools.
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Build AI agents and manage teams in one workspace

ClickUp vs AptlyStar.ai

AptlyStar.ai trains chatbots. ClickUp manages the entire AI development lifecycle with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards.

AptlyStar.ai

  • No-code chatbot builder focused on conversational AI
  • Limited to 1,200 Q&A interactions on Starter plan
  • No native project management, task dependencies, or Gantt charts
  • No built-in docs, whiteboards, or team collaboration tools
  • Requires separate tools for roadmaps and sprint planning

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom Fields track LLM performance, costs, and benchmarks
  • Timeline views for release planning; Workload views for capacity
  • Native time tracking with reporting for development sprints
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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What can you build when AI projects and execution live together?

ClickUp connects agent development workflows, LLM testing projects, training documentation, and team collaboration in one customizable workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AptlyStar.ai

AI Agent Development & Management
Custom statuses for agent development stages
Task dependencies for development workflows
Timeline (Gantt) view for release planning
Recurring tasks for agent maintenance
AI Performance Tracking & Analytics
Custom Fields for LLM metrics (speed, accuracy, cost)
Custom Dashboards with calculation cards
Formula Fields for automated calculations
Workload view for team capacity planning
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs for training documentation
Whiteboards for agent architecture planning
Connected Search across tasks, Docs, and apps
Team Collaboration
Real-time Chat for development teams
Assigned comments with @mentions
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain for AI assistance
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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