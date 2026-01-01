ClickUp
Aprimo Productivity
Marketing calendar with timeline views
Task dependencies and relationships
Agile boards for iterative workflows
Recurring tasks for ongoing campaigns
No-code automation builder
Custom intake forms
Approval workflows with routing
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing with annotations on images/videos/PDFs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with drag-and-drop widgets
Real-time project KPIs and performance metrics
AI writing assistant for content creation
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration