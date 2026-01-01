The #1 Aprimo Productivity Alternative

Aprimo plans work. ClickUp ships it.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so marketing teams execute campaigns faster without switching between planning and delivery tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Ship campaigns without the complexity

ClickUp vs Aprimo Productivity

Aprimo requires enterprise budgets and steep learning curves. ClickUp gives marketing teams powerful workflows without the overhead.

Aprimo Productivity

  • Separate tools for planning and execution
  • Complex workflows require extensive setup and training
  • Enterprise pricing with mandatory licensing fees
  • Limited real-time collaboration features
  • Resource management requires paid tiers

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automation triggers without coding or performance issues
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Workload view shows team capacity across all campaigns
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why marketing teams choose ClickUp over Aprimo

ClickUp delivers campaign management, content review, and resource planning in one affordable platform. Automate workflows, track time, and collaborate without enterprise complexity.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Aprimo Productivity

Campaign & Project Management
Marketing calendar with timeline views
Task dependencies and relationships
Agile boards for iterative workflows
Recurring tasks for ongoing campaigns
Workflow Automation
No-code automation builder
Custom intake forms
Approval workflows with routing
Content Collaboration
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Proofing with annotations on images/videos/PDFs
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for brainstorming
Resource & Time Management
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with drag-and-drop widgets
Real-time project KPIs and performance metrics
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant for content creation
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT