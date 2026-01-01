ClickUp
AppViewX ADC+
Task management with statuses, dependencies, and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members