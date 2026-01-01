ClickUp
APPSeCONNECT
Visual workflow builder
Pre-built templates
Custom code support
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views
Time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Workload and capacity planning
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI writing assistant
AI search across connected apps
AI meeting notes
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Activity tracking
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan