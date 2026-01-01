The #1 APPSeCONNECT Alternative

APPSeCONNECT integrates apps. ClickUp runs your work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute projects without juggling integration platforms and separate PM tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs APPSeCONNECT

APPSeCONNECT connects your apps. ClickUp replaces the need for multiple tools by bringing work surfaces together.

APPSeCONNECT

  • Integration platform requiring separate PM tools
  • Limited to ProcessFlow Designer for workflow visualization
  • Business rules engine for custom automation logic
  • No native project management or collaboration features
  • Requires paid plans for full integration capabilities

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over APPSeCONNECT

ClickUp delivers project management, collaboration, and automation in one platform. No separate integration layer needed.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

APPSeCONNECT

Integration Development
Visual workflow builder
Pre-built templates
Custom code support
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views
Time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Workload and capacity planning
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI search across connected apps
AI meeting notes
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Activity tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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