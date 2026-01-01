The #1 Appogee HR Alternative

Appogee HR tracks employees. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, goals, time tracking, and performance reviews so HR teams ship initiatives faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Appogee HR

Appogee HR stores employee data. ClickUp connects HR strategy to execution with tasks, goals, and automations in one workspace.

Appogee HR

  • Separate modules for HR, payroll, and time tracking
  • Limited workflow automation capabilities
  • No native task management or project execution
  • Requires paid plans for advanced features
  • Focused on compliance, not cross-functional collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to streamline onboarding and reviews
  • Custom Fields for performance ratings and progress tracking
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Appogee HR

ClickUp connects HR planning to execution with tasks, goals, automations, and real-time collaboration. Manage performance reviews, onboarding, and team initiatives without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Appogee HR

HRIS & Employee Data Management
Centralized employee records
Employee self-service portal
Custom employee data fields
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Customizable onboarding workflows
Workflow automations
Performance Management & Goals
Goal tracking with task linking
Performance review workflows
360-degree feedback
Time Tracking & Timesheets
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Real-time clock-in updates
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Automated scheduled reports
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents for task automation
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Google Workspace integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT