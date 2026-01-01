ClickUp
Appogee HR
Centralized employee records
Employee self-service portal
Custom employee data fields
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Customizable onboarding workflows
Workflow automations
Goal tracking with task linking
Performance review workflows
360-degree feedback
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Real-time clock-in updates
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Automated scheduled reports
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
AI Agents for task automation
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Google Workspace integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan