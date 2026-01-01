ClickUp
AppBase DCM & BPM Platform
Custom statuses for case workflows
Multi-stage case tracking
SLA tracking with due dates
Automated case assignment
Workload view for capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Knowledge base with search
Attach files to tasks and Docs
100+ automation triggers and actions
Automate case routing and escalations
Recurring tasks for routine processes
AI writing assistant for Docs and tasks
AI-powered Connected Search
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assign Chat messages as tasks
SyncUps for video meetings
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for custom calculations
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited tasks and members on free tier