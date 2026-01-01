ClickUp
Apache Oozie
Visual workflow builder
Task dependencies and blocking relationships
Recurring tasks and scheduled workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments and action items
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with charts and widgets
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Works without Hadoop infrastructure
No XML configuration required
1,000+ app integrations via Zapier
Native Zoom, Slack, GitHub integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
24/7 support