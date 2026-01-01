The #1 Anthill Alternative

Anthill automates messages. ClickUp automates work.

Unite tasks, docs, automations, and team chat so frontline operations run without constant manual coordination or expensive enterprise licenses.
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Built for teams who do more than broadcast

ClickUp vs Anthill

Anthill focuses on workforce messaging. ClickUp connects communication to execution so teams coordinate and deliver.

Anthill

  • Messaging-first platform for frontline communications
  • Limited task management and project tracking
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for full features
  • Requires internet for most functionality
  • Separate tools needed for docs, planning, and reporting

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for onboarding, scheduling, and workflows
  • Real-time dashboards with 50+ card types for live insights
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Offline Mode for remote teams with limited connectivity
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Anthill

Anthill broadcasts messages. ClickUp connects communication to tasks, automations, and real-time visibility so frontline teams execute without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Anthill

Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Two-way messaging
Assigned comments and messages
Video meetings
Screen recording
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Custom Fields with formulas
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Automations & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Recurring tasks
Custom workflow builder
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents for task automation
Reporting & Dashboards
Real-time Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Time tracking reports
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT