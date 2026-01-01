ClickUp
Anthill
Real-time Chat
Two-way messaging
Assigned comments and messages
Video meetings
Screen recording
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Custom Fields with formulas
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
100+ automation triggers and actions
Recurring tasks
Custom workflow builder
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker for meetings
AI Agents for task automation
Real-time Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Time tracking reports
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode