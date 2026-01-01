ClickUp
AnswerRocket
AI-powered Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom AI strategy consulting
Native task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Collaborative Docs with live editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps video meetings (10-hour limit per call)
Clip screen recording
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotations
Custom Dashboards with real-time data
Native Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
100+ automation triggers and actions
Recurring tasks with flexible schedules
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Zapier integration for workflow automation
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Transparent pricing with self-service signup
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes