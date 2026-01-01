ClickUp
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Calendar view for resource scheduling
Appointment coordination workflows
Resource availability tracking
Multi-location booking support
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for routine operations
Custom statuses for workflow stages
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and guides
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for action items
Workflow automations for operational tasks
Custom automation triggers and actions
Native time tracking on tasks
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards for resource analytics
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Offline Mode for connectivity issues
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
No mandatory login for basic usage