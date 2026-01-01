The #1 anny Alternative

anny books resources. ClickUp runs operations.

Unify task management, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace so teams coordinate resources, automate workflows, and ship faster without tool sprawl.
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4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Streamline operations without complexity

ClickUp vs anny

anny handles bookings. ClickUp handles bookings plus the work that follows—tasks, timelines, collaboration, and reporting in one place.

anny

  • Booking-focused platform requires separate tools for task execution
  • Limited views optimized primarily for scheduling workflows
  • Basic operational automation for booking-related tasks only
  • No native time tracking; requires manual coordination
  • Heavy internet dependency creates friction for offline teams

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals unified in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Calendar for resource planning
  • 100+ automations to streamline booking workflows and operational tasks
  • Native time tracking with reporting for accurate resource allocation
  • Offline Mode keeps work moving during connectivity issues
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over anny for operations

anny schedules resources. ClickUp connects scheduling to execution with tasks, timelines, automations, and team collaboration—all without performance issues at scale.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

anny

Booking & Scheduling
Calendar view for resource scheduling
Appointment coordination workflows
Resource availability tracking
Multi-location booking support
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Recurring tasks for routine operations
Custom statuses for workflow stages
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team coordination
Collaborative Docs for SOPs and guides
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for action items
Automations & Workflows
Workflow automations for operational tasks
Custom automation triggers and actions
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards for resource analytics
AI & Productivity
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across tools
Offline Mode for connectivity issues
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
No mandatory login for basic usage
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