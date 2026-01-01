ClickUp
amberSearch
AI-powered search across connected apps
Search documents and emails
Offline search and access
Limited offline functionality reported by users
Task management with dependencies
Search-only platform; requires separate PM tool
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Industry-specific AI agents available
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task automation available but limited compared to PM platforms
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Manual document upload only; no native Doc editor
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with task creation
Knowledge chat interface for querying data only
SyncUps (browser-based meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
ROI calculator available but no custom reporting dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ native integrations
Cloud and on-premise system connectors available
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid plans required for full functionality