The #1 amberSearch Alternative

Search tools find files. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and AI-powered Connected Search so teams execute faster without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs amberSearch

Enterprise search finds documents. ClickUp turns knowledge into action with tasks, automation, and collaboration in one workspace.

amberSearch

  • Search-only platform; no task management or execution layer
  • Requires separate tools for project work and collaboration
  • Limited automation beyond search queries
  • Steep learning curve for advanced features
  • Cloud-dependent; limited offline functionality

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Confluence
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • Offline Mode for uninterrupted productivity
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over amberSearch

ClickUp combines enterprise search with task management, automation, and collaboration so teams turn knowledge into shipped work without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

amberSearch

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Search documents and emails
Offline search and access
Limited offline functionality reported by users
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Search-only platform; requires separate PM tool
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Industry-specific AI agents available
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task automation available but limited compared to PM platforms
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Manual document upload only; no native Doc editor
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
Knowledge chat interface for querying data only
SyncUps (browser-based meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
ROI calculator available but no custom reporting dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Cloud and on-premise system connectors available
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Paid plans required for full functionality
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT