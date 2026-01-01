ClickUp
alternative logic
Task assignments with status workflows
Recurring tasks for regular service routes
Task dependencies and relationships
Subtasks and checklists
Custom Fields for delivery data
Map view for geographic task visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Offline Mode for field work
Photo attachments for proof of delivery
GPS tracking and route optimization
RFID asset tracking
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Instructional media library
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat with channels
Assign Chat messages as action items
Task comments with @mentions
Real-time KPI Dashboards
Custom reporting and analytics
Time tracking with reporting
Workflow automations
AI writing and task summarization
AI Agents for task automation
Native integrations with business tools
Zapier and API access
Free Forever plan