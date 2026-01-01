The #1 Alloy Navigator Alternative

Alloy Navigator tracks assets. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and automations so IT teams manage tickets, assets, and projects without switching tools or paying per-technician fees.
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Built for IT teams who need more than asset tracking

ClickUp vs Alloy Navigator

Alloy Navigator charges per technician and separates work across modules. ClickUp brings everything together on flexible plans.

Alloy Navigator

  • Separate modules for ITSM and asset management
  • Per-technician licensing increases costs as teams grow
  • Limited automation without custom development
  • Requires add-ons for network discovery and auditing
  • Cloud setup fees on top of subscription costs

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and approvals
  • Custom Fields for asset tracking and inventory management
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
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Why IT teams choose ClickUp over Alloy Navigator

ClickUp delivers ITSM workflows, asset tracking, and team collaboration in one platform. No per-technician fees, no separate modules, no cloud setup charges.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Alloy Navigator

IT Service Management
Custom statuses for ticket workflows
Automated ticket routing and assignment
Self-service portal for end users
SLA tracking and escalations
Asset & Inventory Management
Custom Fields for asset tracking
Contract management with renewal alerts
Equipment checkout and reservation
Automated network discovery
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs and wikis
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings and screen recording
Views & Reporting
Multiple view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with widgets
Time Tracking & Productivity
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Integrations
Zapier integration
Zoom integration
REST API for custom integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Per-technician licensing fees
Cloud setup fees
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