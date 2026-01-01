ClickUp
Alloy Navigator
Custom statuses for ticket workflows
Automated ticket routing and assignment
Self-service portal for end users
SLA tracking and escalations
Custom Fields for asset tracking
Contract management with renewal alerts
Equipment checkout and reservation
Automated network discovery
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs and wikis
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings and screen recording
Multiple view types
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with widgets
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Offline Mode
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for task automation
Zapier integration
Zoom integration
REST API for custom integrations
Free Forever plan
Per-technician licensing fees
Cloud setup fees