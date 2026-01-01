ClickUp
AllAnswered
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and Goals
Q&A portal for team knowledge
Task management with dependencies
15+ views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
100+ automation triggers and actions
Built-in workflow management
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members