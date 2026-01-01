The #1 AllAnswered Alternative

AllAnswered documents knowledge. ClickUp puts it to work.

ClickUp unites wiki-style Docs, tasks, Goals, and Chat so teams capture knowledge and execute on it without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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Turn knowledge into action

ClickUp vs AllAnswered

AllAnswered stores information. ClickUp connects documentation to tasks, Goals, and execution so knowledge drives results.

AllAnswered

  • Wiki and Q&A portal for documentation only
  • No task management or project execution features
  • Limited to basic wiki and search views
  • Paid plans required for core features
  • No native automation capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Goals, and Chat in one workspace
  • Link documentation directly to tasks and track progress
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
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Why teams choose ClickUp over AllAnswered

ClickUp connects documentation to execution with tasks, Goals, Dashboards, and Chat. Capture knowledge and act on it without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AllAnswered

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and Goals
Q&A portal for team knowledge
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Automation & Workflow
100+ automation triggers and actions
Built-in workflow management
Integrations
Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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