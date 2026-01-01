The #1 Alexi Alternative

Alexi drafts legal memos. ClickUp runs your entire firm.

ClickUp unites case management, client communication, document collaboration, and time tracking so legal teams work faster without switching between specialized tools.
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Built for real-world legal work

ClickUp vs Alexi

Alexi automates legal research and drafting. ClickUp manages the entire client lifecycle from intake to billing.

Alexi

  • AI-powered legal research and document drafting
  • Pre-built workflows for common legal tasks
  • Private deployment for confidential client data
  • Firm knowledge integration for consistent outputs
  • Custom response configuration for firm protocols

ClickUp

  • Case management with custom statuses and dependencies
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Built-in time tracking with timesheet approvals
  • Client collaboration with flexible guest permissions
  • 100+ automations for intake, deadlines, and workflows
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Why legal teams choose ClickUp over Alexi

Alexi excels at AI-assisted legal research and drafting. ClickUp manages cases, clients, deadlines, billing, and collaboration across your entire practice.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Alexi

Case & Matter Management
Custom case statuses and workflows
Task dependencies for case milestones
Recurring tasks for compliance deadlines
Multiple views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Document Management & Collaboration
Collaborative Docs with version history
Proofing for document review and annotations
AI-powered legal research and drafting
File attachments on tasks and Docs
Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals for billing compliance
Time reporting and billable hours tracking
Client Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat for internal team communication
Flexible guest permissions for client access
Assigned comments for client feedback
Email integration for client correspondence
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Pre-built legal workflow templates
Custom workflow builder (no-code)
AI & Search
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Cited legal research generation
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
No mandatory login for core features
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT