ClickUp
Alexi
Custom case statuses and workflows
Task dependencies for case milestones
Recurring tasks for compliance deadlines
Multiple views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Collaborative Docs with version history
Proofing for document review and annotations
AI-powered legal research and drafting
File attachments on tasks and Docs
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals for billing compliance
Time reporting and billable hours tracking
Real-time Chat for internal team communication
Flexible guest permissions for client access
Assigned comments for client feedback
Email integration for client correspondence
100+ automation triggers and actions
Pre-built legal workflow templates
Custom workflow builder (no-code)
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Cited legal research generation
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
No mandatory login for core features