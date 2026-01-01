The #1 Akooda Alternative

Akooda searches. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI-powered search so teams execute faster without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Akooda

Akooda finds information across apps. ClickUp brings work surfaces together so teams can act on what they find.

Akooda

  • Search-only platform; no task management or execution tools
  • Requires separate tools for project planning and collaboration
  • No native time tracking or workload management
  • Limited to search and analytics views
  • Premium analytics tier required for advanced insights

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, and Table
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Akooda

ClickUp combines enterprise search with full project execution. Find information and act on it without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Akooda

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Real-time search indexing
Personalized search results with permission syncing
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks and automation
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with assignable messages
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT