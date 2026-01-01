ClickUp
Akooda
AI-powered search across connected apps
Real-time search indexing
Personalized search results with permission syncing
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks and automation
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with assignable messages
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members