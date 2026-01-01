The #1 Akio.CX Alternative

Akio.CX manages calls. ClickUp manages work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so customer service teams deliver faster without switching between contact center software and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Akio.CX

Akio.CX routes calls and emails. ClickUp connects your entire service operation—from ticket intake to team collaboration to performance tracking.

Akio.CX

  • Contact center platform focused on call routing and IVR
  • Requires separate tools for project management and documentation
  • Limited workflow automation outside voice interactions
  • Steep learning curve for non-contact-center features
  • Expensive enterprise pricing for team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive workflows
  • Custom Fields for ticket tracking (Email, Phone, Location, Rating)
  • Real-time Dashboards with KPI monitoring and Formula Fields
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Why customer service teams choose ClickUp over Akio.CX

ClickUp consolidates ticket management, team collaboration, and performance tracking in one platform. Automate repetitive tasks, track resolution times, and keep your team aligned without switching apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Akio.CX

Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with KPI tracking
Formula Fields for calculations
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Custom Fields & Forms
15+ Custom Field types (Email, Phone, Location, Rating, Progress, Money)
Forms for ticket intake
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode
Guest access for clients
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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