ClickUp
Akio.CX
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with KPI tracking
Formula Fields for calculations
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
15+ Custom Field types (Email, Phone, Location, Rating, Progress, Money)
Forms for ticket intake
Offline Mode
Guest access for clients
Free Forever plan