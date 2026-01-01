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Akiflow
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Bulk task actions
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Time blocking
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
1,000+ native integrations
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan