The #1 Akiflow Alternative

Akiflow schedules tasks. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Akiflow

Akiflow focuses on personal time blocking. ClickUp scales from individual productivity to full team collaboration.

Akiflow

  • Personal time blocking without team project management
  • Limited views focused on calendar and task lists
  • Paid plans required for full feature access
  • Basic task management without advanced workflows
  • Time blocking only; no native time tracking or reporting

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automation triggers and actions on paid plans
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that Akiflow can't?

ClickUp delivers task management, docs, goals, and dashboards in one platform. Akiflow focuses on personal scheduling without team collaboration depth.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Akiflow

Task & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Bulk task actions
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Time Management & Tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Time blocking
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Integrations
1,000+ native integrations
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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