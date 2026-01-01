ClickUp
AISERA
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations with 100+ triggers and actions
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Connected Search across apps and platforms
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views directly in Docs
Wikis for centralized knowledge bases
Real-time Chat built into the workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Native integrations with Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members