The #1 Aisera Alternative

Aisera automates tickets. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and automations so teams execute strategy without switching between AI agents and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Aisera

Aisera automates service requests but can't manage the work behind them. ClickUp connects strategy to execution in one workspace.

Aisera

  • AI agents automate tickets but don't manage project execution
  • Limited project management views and task workflows
  • Focused on service desk automation, not cross-functional work
  • Requires separate tools for roadmaps, sprints, and documentation
  • Enterprise pricing with complex licensing structure

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with reliable performance at scale
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Aisera?

Aisera automates service requests. ClickUp manages the entire work lifecycle from strategy to delivery with tasks, docs, goals, and automations unified in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AISERA

AI & Automation
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations with 100+ triggers and actions
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Connected Search across apps and platforms
Tasks & Project Management
15+ specialized views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Custom Fields with 15+ types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views directly in Docs
Wikis for centralized knowledge bases
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into the workspace
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
Workspace & Account Management
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Workload view for team capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations with Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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