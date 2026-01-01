ClickUp
Airsaas
Visual roadmaps with Timeline view
Team capacity planning
Priority management system
Automated executive reporting
Native task management
Requires external integrations
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
15+ view types
Limited to roadmap and filtered views
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Project scope statements only
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Goals with task linking
Automatic progress tracking
Manual updates required
Workflow automations
Limited to Teams channel workflows
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Microsoft Teams integration
Slack integration
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan