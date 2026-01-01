The #1 Airsaas Alternative

Airsaas reports on projects. ClickUp ships them.

ClickUp unites roadmaps, tasks, docs, and chat so teams execute faster without switching between governance tools and delivery platforms.
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ClickUp vs Airsaas

Airsaas tracks portfolio health. ClickUp connects strategy to execution so teams deliver without tool sprawl.

Airsaas

  • Portfolio reporting without task execution tools
  • Requires external task management integrations
  • Manual presentation generation for steering committees
  • Limited to governance-level visibility
  • No native time tracking or automation capabilities

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Timeline, Workload, and Dashboard views for roadmaps and capacity
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
  • 100+ automations and native time tracking
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Airsaas

ClickUp connects portfolio planning to daily execution with tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one workspace. Automate reporting, track capacity, and ship faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Airsaas

Project Portfolio Management
Visual roadmaps with Timeline view
Team capacity planning
Priority management system
Automated executive reporting
Tasks & Execution
Native task management
Requires external integrations
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking
15+ view types
Limited to roadmap and filtered views
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Project scope statements only
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Automatic progress tracking
Manual updates required
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
Limited to Teams channel workflows
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Integrations
Microsoft Teams integration
Slack integration
Zoom integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members on free plan
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