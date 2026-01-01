The #1 AirManual Alternative

AirManual documents processes. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites SOPs, tasks, automations, and time tracking so teams document once and execute consistently without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs AirManual

AirManual stores checklists. ClickUp turns processes into repeatable workflows with automation, dependencies, and real-time collaboration.

AirManual

  • Separate tool for process documentation only
  • Checklists require manual execution and tracking
  • Zapier required for basic automation workflows
  • Limited views focused on checklist completion
  • Paid plans required for private pages and SSO

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, and automations in one workspace
  • Recurring tasks with dependencies and time tracking
  • 100+ automation triggers to eliminate manual handoffs
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over AirManual

ClickUp combines process documentation with task execution, automations, and reporting so teams document once and deliver consistently without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AirManual

Process Management
Guided checklists with embedded media
Recurring task automation
Requires Zapier integration for automation
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom statuses and workflows
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered content generation
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Automation & Workflows
Native automation builder
Requires Zapier for automation
Autopilot AI Agents
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ specialized views
Limited to checklist and process views
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Pricing & Access
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Paid plans required for full features
Guest access for external collaboration
Available on Standard plan and above
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