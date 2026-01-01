ClickUp
AirManual
Guided checklists with embedded media
Recurring task automation
Requires Zapier integration for automation
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom statuses and workflows
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered content generation
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Native automation builder
Requires Zapier for automation
Autopilot AI Agents
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ specialized views
Limited to checklist and process views
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Paid plans required for full features
Guest access for external collaboration
Available on Standard plan and above