ClickUp
Aimylogic
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across apps
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members