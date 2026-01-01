ClickUp
aiio
Visual process modeling
Process documentation in Docs
Link processes to executable tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom task statuses
15+ Custom Field types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Zoom integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Slack integration
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode