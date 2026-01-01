The #1 aiio Alternative

aiio models processes. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between process maps and project tools.
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ClickUp vs aiio

aiio focuses on process modeling. ClickUp connects planning to execution so teams ship work, not just diagrams.

aiio

  • Process modeling focused on diagrams and workflows
  • Requires Microsoft Teams for full collaboration
  • Limited task management capabilities
  • AI suggestions for process improvement only
  • No native time tracking or workload planning

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built-in
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with aiio?

ClickUp connects process documentation to task execution with native time tracking, 100+ automations, and 15+ views. Teams plan and ship in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

aiio

Process Management
Visual process modeling
Process documentation in Docs
Link processes to executable tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Custom task statuses
15+ Custom Field types
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Integrations
Zoom integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Slack integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT