ClickUp
AiAssistWorks
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Table view with spreadsheet-style editing
Formula Fields for calculations
Bulk data processing and editing
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotations
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps video meetings
Clip screen recording
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members