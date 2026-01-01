The #1 AiAssistWorks Alternative

Google Sheets add-ons scatter work. ClickUp unifies it.

ClickUp brings tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and AI together so teams stop juggling spreadsheets, add-ons, and API keys to get work done.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Work in one place, not scattered across add-ons

ClickUp vs AiAssistWorks

AiAssistWorks lives inside Google Sheets. ClickUp unifies tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and AI so teams collaborate without tool sprawl.

AiAssistWorks

  • Google Sheets add-on only; no task management
  • Requires API keys and direct AI provider costs
  • Manual prompt templates replace ChatGPT workflows
  • Limited to spreadsheet operations and bulk processing
  • No native collaboration beyond Google Workspace comments

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and AI in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Table, Timeline, and Workload
  • Native time tracking and 100+ automations
  • Formula Fields for calculations without API setup
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over spreadsheet add-ons

ClickUp consolidates tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and AI so teams stop switching between Google Sheets, ChatGPT, and project tools to ship work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AiAssistWorks

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meetings
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Spreadsheet Tools
Table view with spreadsheet-style editing
Formula Fields for calculations
Bulk data processing and editing
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for image, video, and PDF annotations
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps video meetings
Clip screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT