ClickUp
AI4Chat
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, task summaries, Connected Search)
AI Agents (Autopilot for workflows)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks and reminders
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Connected Search (across ClickUp + integrated apps)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Real-time Chat with task integration
SyncUps (video meetings with no time limits)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workload view (team capacity planning)
Offline Mode (work without connectivity)
Flexible guest permissions (task, List, or Folder level)
4-level hierarchy (Workspace > Space > List > Task with subtasks)
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members