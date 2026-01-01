ClickUp
AI Magicx
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Timeline and Gantt chart views
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Workflow automations
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Connected Search across apps
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document processing and file uploads
Wikis and knowledge bases
Real-time Chat with task integration
Video meetings and screen recording
Assigned comments and action items
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams integrations
API access for custom integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited users