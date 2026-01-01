ClickUp
AI Assistant
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Conversation history only
Document analysis and summarization
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Real-time team Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Conversation sharing only
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Free tier available with limitations