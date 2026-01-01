The #1 Claude AI Alternative

Claude chats. ClickUp ships.

ClickUp combines AI-powered assistance with structured project management so teams turn conversations into completed work without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Claude AI

Claude excels at conversation. ClickUp connects AI to tasks, docs, and workflows so insights become deliverables.

Claude AI

  • Conversational AI interface for questions and analysis
  • Requires internet connectivity for all interactions
  • Document analysis and code generation capabilities
  • Conversation history for reference and resuming chats
  • Limited task management or project tracking features

ClickUp

  • AI-powered writing, summarization, and task generation built into workflows
  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards unified in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds information across ClickUp and integrated apps
  • Offline Mode keeps teams productive without internet connectivity
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when AI meets execution?

ClickUp combines conversational AI with project management, time tracking, and collaboration tools so teams move from brainstorming to shipping without switching platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AI Assistant

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Progress)
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Conversation history only
Document analysis and summarization
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Chat & Communication
Real-time team Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
Conversation sharing only
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Free tier available with limitations
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