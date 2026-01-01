ClickUp
Aha
All-in-One Workspace (Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, Goals)
Free Plan with Unlimited Tasks & Members
Timeline (Gantt) View for Roadmaps
Custom Fields (15+ Types: Formula, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native Time Tracking with Reporting
Real-Time Chat Built-In
100+ Automations (Paid Plans)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (Matrix Organization)
Goals with Task Linking & Auto-Rollup
15+ View Types (List, Board, Calendar, Workload, Mind Map, Table, etc.)
Native Video Meetings (SyncUps)
Screen Recording (Clip)
Proofing (Annotate Images, Videos, PDFs)
Connected Search (AI-Powered Across Apps)
Offline Mode
Flexible Guest Permissions (Task/List/Folder Level)
Workflow Status Syncing (Parent-Child Records)
Automation Rules (Available on Unlimited Plan)