The #1 Aha Alternative

Switch from Aha! to ClickUp: All-in-One Product Management Without the Complexity

Aha! forces you to juggle multiple products (Roadmaps, Ideas, Whiteboards) with separate pricing and fragmented workflows. ClickUp unifies roadmaps, features, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace—so product teams can plan strategy, collaborate with engineering, and ship features faster without the tool sprawl or enterprise-only paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Aha

Get full project management without complexity or paywalls.

ClickUp

  • True All-in-One Workspace: Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, Goals, and Dashboards unified in one platform—eliminating tool sprawl and context-switching for product, engineering, and marketing teams
  • 100+ Automations on Paid Plans: Powerful automation triggers and actions available on Unlimited plan ($7/user/month), not locked behind enterprise pricing—democratizing workflow efficiency
  • Real-Time Collaboration: Native Chat, assigned comments, @mentions, and SyncUps (video meetings) keep conversations contextual to work—no need for separate communication tools
  • Flexible 4-Level Hierarchy: Workspace > Space > List > Task (with nested subtasks) adapts to any workflow, plus Tasks in Multiple Lists enable matrix organization across roadmaps, sprints, and teams

Aha!

  • Fragmented Suite: Requires multiple products (Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards) with separate pricing—forcing teams to switch contexts and manage disconnected tools
  • Enterprise-Only Features: Critical capabilities like automation rules and work requests locked behind Enterprise+ tier, blocking smaller teams from advanced workflows
  • Limited Collaboration: Basic commenting and @mentions without real-time chat, forcing teams to use Slack/Teams for discussions—adding another tool to the stack
  • Rigid Hierarchy: Fixed structure (initiatives > epics > features > requirements) doesn't adapt to diverse team workflows or non-product use cases
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ClickUp has more features with fewer paywalls.

Get hundreds of powerful work tools that can be customized for any need.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Aha

All-in-One Workspace (Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, Goals)
Free Plan with Unlimited Tasks & Members
Timeline (Gantt) View for Roadmaps
Custom Fields (15+ Types: Formula, Rating, Progress, Money)
Native Time Tracking with Reporting
Real-Time Chat Built-In
100+ Automations (Paid Plans)
Tasks in Multiple Lists (Matrix Organization)
Goals with Task Linking & Auto-Rollup
15+ View Types (List, Board, Calendar, Workload, Mind Map, Table, etc.)
Native Video Meetings (SyncUps)
Screen Recording (Clip)
Proofing (Annotate Images, Videos, PDFs)
Connected Search (AI-Powered Across Apps)
Offline Mode
Flexible Guest Permissions (Task/List/Folder Level)
Workflow Status Syncing (Parent-Child Records)
Automation Rules (Available on Unlimited Plan)
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT