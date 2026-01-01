The #1 Agilysys DataMagine Alternative

DataMagine archives documents. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, approvals, and automations so hospitality teams coordinate operations without hunting through archived files.
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Built for teams that do more than store files

ClickUp vs Agilysys DataMagine

DataMagine archives documents. ClickUp turns those documents into actionable workflows with tasks, approvals, and real-time collaboration.

Agilysys DataMagine

  • Document archiving without task management
  • Manual routing for approvals and workflows
  • Limited collaboration beyond document viewing
  • Requires internet for document access
  • Paid modules for most features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Automated approval workflows with 100+ triggers and actions
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over document-only systems

ClickUp connects document workflows to task execution, approvals, and team collaboration so hospitality teams coordinate operations in one platform instead of hunting through archived files.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Agilysys DataMagine

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document archiving and storage
Document search and retrieval
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Tasks & Workflow Management
Task management with custom statuses
Automated approval workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments for action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Views & Visualization
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Connected Search across apps
Integrations & Accessibility
1,000+ integrations
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Pricing
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT