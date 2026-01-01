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Agilysys DataMagine
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document archiving and storage
Document search and retrieval
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Task management with custom statuses
Automated approval workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Real-time Chat
Assigned comments for action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
15+ view types
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Connected Search across apps
1,000+ integrations
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app (iOS and Android)
Free Forever plan