ClickUp
Agilium BPM
Visual workflow designer
Workflow automation
Process execution engine
Form builder for intake
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
Recurring tasks
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for feedback on files
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for task execution
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan