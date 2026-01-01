The #1 Agilium BPM Alternative

Agilium BPM models processes. ClickUp executes them.

ClickUp unites visual workflows, task execution, and team collaboration so you build and run processes without switching between design and delivery tools.
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ClickUp vs Agilium BPM

Stop separating process design from actual work. ClickUp connects planning, execution, and collaboration in one workspace.

Agilium BPM

  • Separate tools for process design and task execution
  • Limited views focused on process modeling
  • Basic workflow automation within BPM engine
  • Time tracking requires manual configuration
  • Free version with feature limitations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Maps
  • 100+ automations to streamline workflows without coding
  • Native time tracking and reporting built in
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you build when process design meets execution?

ClickUp connects visual planning with task management, automations, and team collaboration so your workflows stay aligned from design through delivery.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Agilium BPM

Process Management
Visual workflow designer
Workflow automation
Process execution engine
Form builder for intake
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for feedback on files
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for task execution
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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