ClickUp
AffableBPM
AI document classification and extraction
Conversational AI data explorer
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Whiteboards
Real-time Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Zoom integration
Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members