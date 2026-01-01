The #1 AffableBPM Alternative

AffableBPM classifies documents. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without juggling separate BPM tools and spreadsheets.
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ClickUp vs AffableBPM

AffableBPM excels at document workflows but leaves project execution, collaboration, and reporting to other tools.

AffableBPM

  • Document-centric workflows with AI classification
  • Limited project views; primarily folder-based navigation
  • Email notifications and tickler reminders for follow-up
  • Custom reports export to Excel for external analysis
  • Separate tools needed for chat, whiteboards, and goals

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Real-time Dashboards with 50+ card types for live insights
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over AffableBPM

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, Docs, Goals, and real-time reporting. AffableBPM focuses on document processing but requires add-ons for collaboration and visibility.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AffableBPM

AI & Automation
AI document classification and extraction
Conversational AI data explorer
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations (100+ triggers and actions)
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and integrated apps
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Whiteboards
Reporting & Visibility
Real-time Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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