ClickUp
Adobe Firefly
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Text-to-image generation
Text-to-video generation
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Real-time Chat
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Collaborative workspace for teams
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Custom model training with brand guidelines
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Generative credits system