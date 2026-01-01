The #1 Adobe Firefly Alternative

Adobe Firefly generates assets. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so creative teams coordinate campaigns, manage feedback loops, and deliver work without juggling disconnected tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build better creative projects together

ClickUp vs Adobe Firefly

Firefly creates AI assets but can't manage the projects around them. ClickUp connects briefs, approvals, and delivery in one workspace.

Adobe Firefly

  • Generative credits limit monthly asset creation
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Collaboration requires separate tools for feedback and approvals
  • Commercial use restrictions on beta features
  • Expensive Creative Cloud subscriptions for full access

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat for creative briefs and feedback
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs with assigned comments
  • Timeline and Workload views to track campaigns and team capacity
  • 100 automation executions per month on Free plan
  • Goals link directly to tasks with automatic progress rollup
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Adobe Firefly?

ClickUp consolidates creative project management, feedback loops, and delivery tracking. Firefly generates assets but leaves teams coordinating work across disconnected apps.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Adobe Firefly

AI Content Generation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Text-to-image generation
Text-to-video generation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and automatic progress rollup
Collaboration & Feedback
Real-time Chat
Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Collaborative workspace for teams
Automation & Customization
100+ automation triggers and actions
15+ Custom Field types (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Custom model training with brand guidelines
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Generative credits system
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT