ClickUp Brain provides AI writing assistance, task summarization, Connected Search across your workspace and connected apps (Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence), and Autopilot Agents for autonomous task execution. AI Notetaker transcribes meetings with 60 minutes of video recording, then switches to audio. Adept focuses on workflow automation with AI agents that translate intents into actions across tech stacks, but doesn't offer project management, docs, or communication tools.