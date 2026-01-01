The #1 Adept Alternative

Adept automates tasks. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and AI so teams ship faster without switching between automation platforms and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Adept

Adept automates workflows but can't manage projects. ClickUp combines AI automation with full project management in one workspace.

Adept

  • AI agents automate workflows across tech stacks
  • Intent-to-action translation for hands-free execution
  • Enterprise integrations with existing applications
  • Agent development framework for custom builds
  • Trust Center for security and compliance

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with visual workflow builder
  • Native time tracking and workload management
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Board, and Calendar
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mode
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Adept

Adept automates tasks but can't manage projects, track time, or visualize work. ClickUp combines AI automation with complete project management so teams plan, execute, and ship in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Adept

AI & Automation
AI-powered workflow automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and reminders
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis and knowledge bases
Link Docs directly to tasks
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with channels
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams integrations
GitHub, GitLab, and developer tools
Google Calendar and Microsoft OneDrive
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible pricing for teams of all sizes
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT