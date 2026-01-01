ClickUp
Adept
AI-powered workflow automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI agents for autonomous task execution
Connected Search across apps
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and reminders
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Wikis and knowledge bases
Link Docs directly to tasks
Real-time Chat with channels
Assign Chat messages as action items
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Zoom, Slack, Microsoft Teams integrations
GitHub, GitLab, and developer tools
Google Calendar and Microsoft OneDrive
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible pricing for teams of all sizes