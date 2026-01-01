ClickUp
Ada
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks for execution
Nested pages for comprehensive guides
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks for routine processes
Native time tracking with reporting
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with task creation
Assigned comments with action items
SyncUps for team video meetings
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Flexible guest permissions for external collaboration
Offline Mode for tasks and notes