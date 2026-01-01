The #1 ACTICO Platform Alternative

ACTICO automates decisions. ClickUp automates work.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and AI so teams execute decisions without switching between decision engines and project tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Execute decisions faster

ClickUp vs ACTICO Platform

ACTICO models decisions but leaves execution fragmented. ClickUp connects strategy to delivery in one workspace.

ACTICO Platform

  • Decision modeling requires separate project tools
  • Complex setup for non-technical users
  • Limited collaboration features for distributed teams
  • Expensive enterprise licensing for full capabilities
  • Steep learning curve for business users

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations with visual triggers and actions
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over ACTICO Platform

ACTICO excels at decision logic but lacks execution tools. ClickUp delivers end-to-end workflows from planning to delivery with built-in collaboration.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ACTICO Platform

Decision Management & Automation
Custom workflow statuses
Workflow automations
Task dependencies
Formula Fields for calculations
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Offline Mode
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking
Goals with task linking
Integrations
Native Zoom integration
Slack integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT