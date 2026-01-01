ClickUp
ACTICO Platform
Custom workflow statuses
Workflow automations
Task dependencies
Formula Fields for calculations
Unlimited tasks and members
Multiple view types
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Assigned comments
Offline Mode
AI writing assistant
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking
Goals with task linking
Native Zoom integration
Slack integration
Free Forever plan