The #1 Act! Alternative

Act! tracks contacts. ClickUp connects work.

ClickUp unites CRM, tasks, docs, and goals so teams manage contacts and ship projects without switching tools or paying per seat.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Act!

Act! charges per user and locks features behind add-ons. ClickUp gives you unlimited members and native collaboration on every plan.

Act!

  • Per-user pricing with limited free tier
  • Email marketing capped at 2,500 sends per month (Standard)
  • Marketing automation requires $199/month add-on
  • Limited mobile features; business card scanner added June 2025
  • Requires API for Act! Premium Desktop to access web features

ClickUp

  • Native CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Phone, Email, Money, Progress)
  • Unlimited members on Free Forever plan
  • Built-in Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations and native time tracking on paid plans
  • Board, Table, Timeline, and Workload views for pipeline management
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with Act!?

ClickUp combines CRM, project management, and collaboration in one platform. Track contacts, manage pipelines, automate workflows, and ship projects without add-ons or per-user fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Act!

CRM & Contact Management
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Contact and company management
Sales pipeline with Board and Timeline views
Task relationships and dependencies
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Automations & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Views & Reporting
15+ view types
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Time Tracking & Productivity
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Access
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT