ClickUp
Act!
Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types
Contact and company management
Sales pipeline with Board and Timeline views
Task relationships and dependencies
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
15+ view types
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Goals with task linking
Unlimited members on free plan
Offline Mode