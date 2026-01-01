ClickUp
Acquia DAM (Widen)
Custom metadata schemas
Version control
Advanced search with filters
Collections for organizing assets
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workflow automations
Time-based access control
Rule-based notifications
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing with annotations
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI-powered auto-tagging
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards
Usage analytics
Branded portals
Share links for asset preview
Global CDN for asset delivery
Free plan with unlimited users