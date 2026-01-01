The #1 Acquia DAM (Widen) Alternative

Acquia DAM organizes assets. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so creative teams collaborate without switching between DAM libraries and project tools.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Build campaigns faster together

ClickUp vs Acquia DAM (Widen)

Acquia DAM stores and distributes assets. ClickUp connects asset workflows to execution so teams ship on time.

Acquia DAM (Widen)

  • Asset library separate from project management
  • No native time tracking or workload planning
  • Workflow automation requires Professional plan
  • Proofing limited to asset annotations
  • Collaboration requires separate project tools

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting for creative workflows
  • 100+ automations for approvals and status updates
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Acquia DAM?

ClickUp connects asset creation to campaign execution with tasks, docs, goals, and real-time collaboration. Automate approvals, track time, and ship projects without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Acquia DAM (Widen)

Asset Management & Organization
Custom metadata schemas
Version control
Advanced search with filters
Collections for organizing assets
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Workflow & Automation
Workflow automations
Time-based access control
Rule-based notifications
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing with annotations
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI Capabilities
AI-powered auto-tagging
AI writing assistance
AI-powered search across connected apps
AI Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Usage analytics
Content Distribution
Branded portals
Share links for asset preview
Global CDN for asset delivery
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited users
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT