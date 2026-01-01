ClickUp
AccountSight
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Billable hours tracking
Invoicing and billing
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
15+ view types
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
100+ automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Profit and loss analysis
Free Forever plan
Unlimited projects on free plan