The #1 AccountSight Alternative

AccountSight tracks time. ClickUp gets work done.

Unite tasks, time tracking, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching between billing tools and project apps.
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ClickUp vs AccountSight

AccountSight bills hours. ClickUp connects time tracking to tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so you see what's shipped, not just what's logged.

AccountSight

  • Time tracking focused on billing and invoicing
  • Separate tools needed for project planning and collaboration
  • Limited views; primarily timesheet and calendar interfaces
  • Free plan caps projects at five
  • Manual approval workflows for timesheets and expenses

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with reporting built into tasks
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual approvals
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over AccountSight

AccountSight tracks billable hours. ClickUp connects time to tasks, Docs, Goals, and Dashboards so you manage projects and bill clients without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

AccountSight

Time Tracking & Billing
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Billable hours tracking
Invoicing and billing
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
15+ view types
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
100+ automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Profit and loss analysis
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited projects on free plan
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